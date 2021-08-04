PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Short Interest Up 25.1% in July

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the June 30th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCB. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. 36.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PCB opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. PCB Bancorp has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $19.62. The company has a market capitalization of $294.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.47.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 29.64%. The company had revenue of $24.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PCB Bancorp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCB. Raymond James raised their target price on PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.