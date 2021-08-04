Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. downgraded Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup downgraded Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Societe Generale downgraded Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pennon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

OTCMKTS PEGRY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.53. The company had a trading volume of 20,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,295. Pennon Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.83.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

