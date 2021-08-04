Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.38 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.35. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PAG. Bank of America raised their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Penske Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.43.

Shares of PAG opened at $89.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $93.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.71.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 28.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,750,373.30. Also, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total value of $463,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,804.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.51%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

