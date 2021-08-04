People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) PT Lowered to $20.50

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.50 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Shares of PBCT stock opened at $15.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. People’s United Financial has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that People’s United Financial will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $138,169.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 162,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,349.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $296,119.23. Insiders have sold a total of 26,462 shares of company stock worth $510,129 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 10,976.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 218.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 267.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 103.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

