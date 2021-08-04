Pepemon Pepeballs 1-Day Volume Tops $291,060.00 (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be bought for $137.86 or 0.00350215 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $291,060.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pepemon Pepeballs Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the exchanges listed above.

