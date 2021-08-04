PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 price objective (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,904,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,014,091,000 after acquiring an additional 556,072 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,312,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $681,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,799 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,414,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $566,298,000 after purchasing an additional 271,538 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,412,000 after purchasing an additional 11,683 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,533,000 after purchasing an additional 390,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $185.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.26. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer has a 12-month low of $111.46 and a 12-month high of $187.14.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

