PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) versus Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Financial Review

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) and PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.7% of PerkinElmer shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of PerkinElmer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Akoya Biosciences and PerkinElmer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akoya Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 PerkinElmer 0 1 7 0 2.88

Akoya Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 46.89%. PerkinElmer has a consensus target price of $152.33, indicating a potential downside of 18.78%. Given Akoya Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Akoya Biosciences is more favorable than PerkinElmer.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Akoya Biosciences and PerkinElmer’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akoya Biosciences $42.44 million 15.18 -$16.71 million N/A N/A PerkinElmer $3.78 billion 5.56 $727.89 million $8.30 22.59

PerkinElmer has higher revenue and earnings than Akoya Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Akoya Biosciences and PerkinElmer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akoya Biosciences N/A N/A N/A PerkinElmer 24.35% 37.29% 17.54%

Summary

PerkinElmer beats Akoya Biosciences on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. It provides two distinct solutions, the CODEX and Phenoptics platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational, and clinical research. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc. engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments. The Diagnostics segment offers instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software to hospitals, medical labs, clinicians, and medical research professionals to help improve the health of families. The company was founded by Richard Scott Perkin and Charles W. Elmer on April 19, 1937 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

