Perrigo (PRGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Perrigo to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Perrigo to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PRGO opened at $48.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.84. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $55.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

