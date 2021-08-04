PFB (TSE:PFB) Price Target Lowered to C$32.00 at ATB Capital

PFB (TSE:PFB) had its price objective decreased by ATB Capital from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of PFB stock opened at C$22.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.82, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$154.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.90. PFB has a 12 month low of C$11.37 and a 12 month high of C$26.99.

PFB (TSE:PFB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$26.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$24.76 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PFB will post 2.7599999 EPS for the current year.

PFB Corporation manufactures and markets insulating building products made from expanded polystyrene materials (EPS) for the residential, industrial, and commercial construction markets in North America. The company offers EPS rigid foam boards used in insulating roofs, floors, and walls; flotation and buoyancy products; geotechnical engineered applications; packaging and display products; and building systems under the Plasti-Fab brand name.

