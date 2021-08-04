Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Given a €143.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €143.50 ($168.82) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €142.63 ($167.79).

Shares of PFV stock opened at €176.60 ($207.76) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 45.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €163.49. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a fifty-two week low of €149.60 ($176.00) and a fifty-two week high of €192.80 ($226.82).

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company also provides helium leak detectors. Its solutions include magnetic and hybrid bearing turbo pumps, and turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, diaphragms, roots, side channels, screws, piston and scroll pumps; vacuum chambers; leak detectors, gas analyzers, gauges, and mass spectrometers; gaskets, filters, valves, flanges, electrical feedthroughs, manipulators, bellows components, and other accessories; and multi-stage vacuum systems, special pumping stations, and calibration and decontamination systems; and flexible services and consultation.

