Pflug Koory LLC Acquires New Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.8% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,385,000 after purchasing an additional 30,405 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

NYSE XOM opened at $58.20 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.71, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.62.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

