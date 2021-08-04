Pflug Koory LLC Invests $130,000 in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,764,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,693 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,351,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,123,000 after purchasing an additional 232,656 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 8.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,806,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,439 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,017,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,268,000 after purchasing an additional 312,185 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 36.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,906,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,132 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.93. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.16.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NWL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.27.

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

