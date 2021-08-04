Pflug Koory LLC Invests $184,000 in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its position in Welltower by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Welltower by 201.7% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 68,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 46,079 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Welltower by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 41,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Welltower by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 86,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Welltower by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 722,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,744,000 after purchasing an additional 171,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $87.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 62.67, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.22 and a 12 month high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.54%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Welltower from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.