PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Position Lessened by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PFSweb were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in PFSweb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $378,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PFSweb by 706.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 41,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PFSweb by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,115,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after acquiring an additional 34,839 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PFSweb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in PFSweb by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 13,264 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PFSweb alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on PFSweb from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of PFSW stock opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. PFSweb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $12.59. The firm has a market cap of $256.94 million, a PE ratio of -32.84 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. PFSweb had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $77.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.80 million.

In other news, CAO Stephanie Delacruz sold 7,546 shares of PFSweb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $75,610.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFSweb Profile

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The PFS Operations segment offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, a customizable web-based application for accessing required customer information.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW).

Receive News & Ratings for PFSweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFSweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.