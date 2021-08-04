Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS.

NYSE PSX traded down $4.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.64. The company had a trading volume of 285,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,447,429. The stock has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.35. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $94.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. Mizuho lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.88.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

