Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.86. Phillips 66 posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13,300%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $3.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $8.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.56.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $76.07 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 36,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 356,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,069,000 after buying an additional 85,164 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 102.4% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 70,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after buying an additional 35,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 67.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,291,000 after purchasing an additional 415,032 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

