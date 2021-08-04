Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share.

PSX traded down $4.43 on Wednesday, hitting $71.64. 285,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,447,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -404.49%.

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.88.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

