Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $4.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,155,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,728. The company has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

PSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.88.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.