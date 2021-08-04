Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.73 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 35.03%. Phillips 66 Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

PSXP traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.51. 4,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,014. Phillips 66 Partners has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.34. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.77%.

PSXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.38.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

