Phore (PHR) Trading Down 23.1% Over Last 7 Days

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Phore has a total market cap of $3.79 million and $14,016.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000405 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phore has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007303 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007253 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.09 or 0.00239206 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,611,838 coins. The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

