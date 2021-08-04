PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Receives $2.93 Consensus PT from Analysts

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.93.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PHX. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

NYSE:PHX opened at $3.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.37. PHX Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $91.20 million, a P/E ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 1.14.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 33.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PHX Minerals will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PHX Minerals news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $133,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHX. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 367.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 37,783 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 29,002 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 24,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 28.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.