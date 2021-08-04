PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PCK)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.
Shares of PCK stock opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $9.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.50.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile
