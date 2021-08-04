PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PNI)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.
Shares of NYSE:PNI opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.89. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $12.14.
About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II
