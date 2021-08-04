Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) is Signify Wealth’s 9th Largest Position

Signify Wealth raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 65.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,465 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up about 4.4% of Signify Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Signify Wealth’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $5,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,759,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Rollins Financial acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,180,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Shares of BOND stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.97. The stock had a trading volume of 691 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,466. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.02. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $109.01 and a 1-year high of $113.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.