PIN (PIN) Market Cap Hits $7.37 Million

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 4th. One PIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PIN has traded down 36.5% against the dollar. PIN has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00101107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00143142 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,233.27 or 0.99768625 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002676 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $330.74 or 0.00841054 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIN Coin Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

