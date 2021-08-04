Piper Sandler Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Axos Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley raised their price target on Axos Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Axos Financial in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $47.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.11. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.27 and a fifty-two week high of $54.36.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AX. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 224.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 19,499 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,145,000 after purchasing an additional 14,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $231,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

