Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of DexCom in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Get DexCom alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DXCM. Citigroup increased their target price on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $521.22 on Monday. DexCom has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The company has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.28 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $425.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%.

In other news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 12,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.70, for a total value of $5,761,872.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total value of $518,348.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,155 shares of company stock worth $30,885,251. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1ST Source Bank bought a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in DexCom by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 82,154 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 4.8% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 152,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $65,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in DexCom during the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 7.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.