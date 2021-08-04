Piper Sandler Upgrades Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) to Overweight

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) was upgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $40.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AVTR. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $37.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 84.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. Avantor has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $38.65.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 46.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $80,589,334.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,839.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 81,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $3,021,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,594,393 shares of company stock worth $112,262,915 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,656,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,515,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,114,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,774 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,442,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,043,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

