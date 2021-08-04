Piper Sandler Weighs in on Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.83.

Shares of PB opened at $67.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.02. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $83.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 43.00%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at $9,737,438.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 235.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

