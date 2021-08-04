Piper Sandler Weighs in on TriCo Bancshares’ Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TriCo Bancshares in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.91. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 11.19%.

TCBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

TCBK opened at $40.05 on Wednesday. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.42.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

