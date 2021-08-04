Pirate Chain (ARRR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $639.85 Million

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $639.85 million and $1.23 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $3.46 or 0.00008776 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.26 or 0.00300153 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.51 or 0.00135809 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.20 or 0.00152796 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 96.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003694 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 185,059,342 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

