Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,022 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 54,382,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $494,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,673 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,647,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,391,000 after buying an additional 640,478 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,774,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,847,000 after buying an additional 184,963 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,326,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,670,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,190,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,435,000 after buying an additional 139,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

PAA opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 2.32. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 46.45%.

PAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

