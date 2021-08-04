Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is an owner, operator and developer of resorts primarily in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall Jamaica, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is based in Faifax, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLYA. Bank of America assumed coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.20.

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.19. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 38.63% and a negative net margin of 178.21%. The business had revenue of $77.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $282,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 5,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $40,883.31. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 397,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,190.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,775,343 shares of company stock valued at $46,673,575 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 361.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

