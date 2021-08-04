Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.130-$1.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $875 million-$915 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $903.24 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLXS. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James set a $85.73 target price on Plexus and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.07. 51 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Plexus has a 52 week low of $64.35 and a 52 week high of $101.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.87.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $814.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Plexus’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plexus will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total value of $282,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,636,839.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

