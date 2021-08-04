PlotX (PLOT) Trading 18.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One PlotX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0506 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges. PlotX has a total market cap of $3.36 million and $1.28 million worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PlotX has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PlotX

PLOT is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. The official website for PlotX is plotx.io . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

Buying and Selling PlotX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlotX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlotX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

