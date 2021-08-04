Portion Hits 24-Hour Volume of $39,217.00 (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 4th. One Portion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Portion has traded 28.1% higher against the US dollar. Portion has a market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $39,217.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00059511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00015628 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $321.40 or 0.00821350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00092984 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00041435 BTC.

Portion Profile

PRT is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 218,482,830 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Buying and Selling Portion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using US dollars.

