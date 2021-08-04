POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “POSCO, formerly known as Pohang Iron & Steel Company Ltd., manufactures hot and cold rolled steel products, heavy plate and other steel products for the construction and shipbuilding industries. “

Separately, UBS Group downgraded POSCO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE PKX opened at $75.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. POSCO has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $92.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 4.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that POSCO will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in POSCO by 310.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,020,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,704,000 after purchasing an additional 772,047 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of POSCO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,316,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of POSCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,299,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of POSCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,789,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 211.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 41,256 shares during the last quarter. 3.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

