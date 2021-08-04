Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 16,886 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 803,029 shares.The stock last traded at $37.84 and had previously closed at $39.24.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POSH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Poshmark from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Poshmark has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Get Poshmark alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.93.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $80.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mv Management Xi, L.L.C. sold 74,333 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $2,791,204.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,936 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $216,986.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,700.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,648 shares of company stock worth $3,420,492.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POSH. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.