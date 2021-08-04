PotCoin (POT) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 4th. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.52 million and $1,529.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,790.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,744.84 or 0.06898238 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $549.10 or 0.01379990 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.56 or 0.00360788 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.93 or 0.00130517 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $242.68 or 0.00609884 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.87 or 0.00354029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.70 or 0.00298320 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,506,687 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.