Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Doug Bailey Sells 3,000 Shares

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Doug Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Doug Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $198,000.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $711,698.00.

POWI opened at $97.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 0.92. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.34 and a twelve month high of $99.98.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 42.62%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 264.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.25.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

