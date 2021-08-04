Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.63

Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.63 and traded as high as $6.80. Power Solutions International shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 10,860 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $114.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.24.

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.17 million for the quarter. Power Solutions International had a negative return on equity of 706.96% and a negative net margin of 9.79%.

Power Solutions International, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells engines and power systems in North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. The company offers alternative-fueled power systems for original equipment manufacturers of off-highway industrial equipment and on-road vehicles; and large custom-engineered integrated electrical power generation systems.

