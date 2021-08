Poxel (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Poxel (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Poxel SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It offers drugs for metabolic diseases such as diabetes and related metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of Imeglimin, PXL770 and PXL007 which are in clinical trial stage. Poxel SA is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

Get Poxel alerts:

PXXLF stock opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.01. Poxel has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $169.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.89.

Poxel SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for metabolic diseases with primary focus on type II diabetes. Its lead product is Imeglimin, an oral anti-diabetic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical development stage that targets the organs of diabetes, such as pancreas, liver, and muscles.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Poxel (PXXLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Poxel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poxel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.