PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.400-$7.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PPG Industries also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.900-$1.950 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PPG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $174.08.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $164.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,165. PPG Industries has a one year low of $106.93 and a one year high of $182.97. The stock has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

