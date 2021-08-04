PRA Group (PRAA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect PRA Group to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.31 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 17.10%. PRA Group’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect PRA Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA opened at $39.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.80. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.39. PRA Group has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $47.35.

In other PRA Group news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 6,500 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $260,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,404.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

