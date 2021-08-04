Predictive Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRED) Short Interest Update

Predictive Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRED) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the June 30th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,481,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRED opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of -1.07. Predictive Technology Group has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Predictive Technology Group (OTCMKTS:PRED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.89 million during the quarter. Predictive Technology Group had a negative net margin of 355.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.36%.

Predictive Technology Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes discoveries and technologies involved in novel molecular diagnostic, therapeutic, and human cellular and tissue-based products (HCT/Ps). It operates in two segments, Human Cellular and Tissues Products (HCT/Ps); and Diagnostics and Therapeutics.

