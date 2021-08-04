Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 56,771 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 21.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 325,080 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 56,771 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 6.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 74,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 264,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Johnson Rice downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research raised Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.98.

Shares of SWN opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.45.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Southwestern Energy news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $215,279.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 417,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,191.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 362,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $487,547 in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

