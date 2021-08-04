Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stock Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the first quarter valued at $72,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 4,874.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the first quarter valued at $164,000.

In other news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,654 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $38,111.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $98,044.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,439 shares of company stock worth $654,811 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $15.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.53.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TTMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.54.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

