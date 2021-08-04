Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 363 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Rogers were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rogers by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,460,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $651,367,000 after purchasing an additional 204,891 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Rogers by 0.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,574,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $295,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rogers by 1.2% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 432,293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $81,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Rogers by 2.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 382,874 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rogers by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,476,000 after purchasing an additional 20,451 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rogers alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROG. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.33.

ROG stock opened at $190.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 1.79. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $207.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.06.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). Rogers had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 12.14%. On average, analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $226,096.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,724.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total value of $150,652.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.