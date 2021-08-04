Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 4,000 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 25.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 33,941 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 626,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,185,000 after purchasing an additional 168,629 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 260,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 99,348 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $601,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 315.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 161,311 shares in the last quarter. 26.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 66,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $1,846,373.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,119.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David E. Rapley sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $117,695.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,174 shares in the company, valued at $115,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,741 shares of company stock valued at $3,948,076. Corporate insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $27.44 on Wednesday. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.84.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 79.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LBTYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.09.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

