Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 6,970 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 16.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,733 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,970 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $327,412,000 after buying an additional 482,169 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 163,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $246,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 521.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 3,240.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,993 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 40,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Shares of URBN stock opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.41. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.57.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on URBN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares in the company, valued at $41,180,822.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $90,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,107 over the last ninety days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.